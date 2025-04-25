The 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was created in Ukraine

The 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces has been formed in Ukraine.

This was reported on the page of the new military command body.

The 8th Corps included both combat brigades that participated in battles during the ATO/JFO, and those formed after the full-scale Russian invasion, namely:

46th separate airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

71st Separate Chasseurs Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

82nd separate Bukovina airborne assault brigade;

95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

148th separate artillery Zhytomyr brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, as well as combat and logistical support units.

The corps is headed by Colonel Dmytro Voloshyn, who holds the title of Hero of Ukraine. It is expected that the new unit will help effectively manage subordinate brigades, staff them with personnel, and promptly provide them with everything they need.

"The core of the corps is made up of experienced officers and sergeants who know what a new type of war with the most brutal enemy is like," says the 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the eve of the National Guard of Ukraine created two new corps: based on the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" and the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Charter".

