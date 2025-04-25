The Ring: The date of the rematch between Usyk and Dubois for the title of absolute world champion has been announced

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the absolute world heavyweight champion title will take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

This is reported by the American magazine The Ring, citing sources.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 12, but that day will be a boxing evening with fights between Edgar Berlanga and Hamza Shiraz and Shakur Stevenson and William Cepeda.

In August 2023, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the ninth round. However, in the fifth round, Dubois hit him below the belt and said it was a legal body shot.

Since then, both boxers have achieved victories more than once. In particular, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury twice in 2024 in Riyadh, confirming his status as the best heavyweight boxer in the world.

After defeating Fury, Usyk became the absolute champion, but soon left the IBF title to prepare for a rematch with Fury. The International Boxing Federation (IBF) obliged Usyk to fight against Dubois and recognized the Briton as the full champion instead of the interim one.

Daniel Dubois had the most successful fight of his career during this time, knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in September at Wembley. Dubois later entered the ring and challenged Usyk to a rematch.

In May 2024, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the absolute world heavyweight champion and the first absolute super heavyweight champion to hold all the belts — WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC. After that, Fury called for a rematch. In December of the same year, Usyk defeated British boxer Tyson Fury for the second time and retained the world boxing title.

