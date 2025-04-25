The Air Defense Forces shot down 41 Russian drones out of 103. The consequences of the attack

On the night of April 25, Ukrainian air defense shot down 41 Russian drones out of 103. Another 40 simulator drones were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in eastern, northern, and central Ukraine. The Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Three people were reported dead when a drone hit a high-rise building in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Among the dead were a child and a 76-year-old woman. Eight more people were injured.

