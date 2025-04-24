In Russia, a multi-role Russian Su-30SM fighter jet with tail number "35" caught fire and burned down at Rostov-on-Don Central Airport. It was a sabotage.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin and carry out acts of demilitarization of the aggressor state is growing!" this is how intelligence commented on the destruction of the plane.

At the same time, GUR does not specify the details of the destruction of the plane, so it is not known exactly when this happened. In the published video, intelligence notes that the perpetrator entered the airfield and set the plane on fire.

According to the head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov this fighter was used by the Russians in the war against Ukraine, in particular for aerial bombing strikes. Its estimated cost is $50 million.

