Ukraine will not increase gas prices for the population for another year

The price of gas for the population will remain at 7.96 hryvnia per cubic meter for another year — until April 30, 2026.

This was reported by the gas supply company “Naftogaz of Ukraine”.

This price is provided for the "Fixed" tariff plan for residential customers. The decision to leave the price unchanged was made due to the current moratorium on natural gas price increases.

“Naftogaz of Ukraine” currently supplies gas to 12.5 million Ukrainian households. The company calls on Ukrainians to be responsible in their payments and pay for services on time.

In April, the government extended the preferential gas price for heat producers until the end of October 2025.

In 2022, Ukraine introduced a moratorium on increasing utility prices. It will be in effect during martial law and six months after it.

