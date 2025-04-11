The government extended the preferential gas price for heat producers until the end of October

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the preferential prices for natural gas for heat producers for the needs of the population and budget institutions until October 31, 2025.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The price of gas in Ukraine during the war is regulated by the Regulation on Imposing Special Obligations (RISO) on State-Owned Companies. The Cabinet of Ministers has once again extended the validity of the relevant resolution.

At the end of March, the government also extended preferential gas prices for the population. Accordingly, tariffs for heat, hot water, and gas will remain unchanged. Subsidies for the non-heating season will be automatically reassigned to the vast majority of those who currently receive them.

The RISO mechanism obliges “Naftogaz Trading” to sell gas to suppliers of heat and hot water for the population at a fixed price of UAH 7 420 per thousand cubic meters.

In 2022, Ukraine introduced a moratorium on increasing utility prices. It will be in effect during martial law and six months after it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.