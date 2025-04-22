Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones

The Ukrainian air defense shot down 38 Russian drones on the night of April 22. Another 16 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russian forces launched 54 drones into Ukraine. The Odesa and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

In particular, the Russians massively attacked Odesa — three people were injured. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, vehicles were damaged in the city, and fires broke out.

The Air Force emphasizes that a new wave of Russian attacks began at 08:00 — groups of strike drones are entering from the north through the Sumy region. Ukrainians are urged to respond to the air raid alarm.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.