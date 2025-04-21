The film “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” will be shown on the big screens in an updated version

The legendary film by director Sergei Parajanov "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" is returning to wide release in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio.

The film is distributed by Kinomania Film Distribution. The Dovzhenko Film Studio said that the film was preserved and restored, and now they want to open it to a new generation of viewers. The updated version of the film will be released in theaters on May 29.

"ʼShadows of Forgotten Ancestorsʼ is the breathing Carpathians. It is the magic of light and shadow. It is the pulse of the Ukrainian land, which you can hear in every frame. Dovzhenko Film Studio proudly returns to the big screen one of the greatest works in the history of Ukrainian and world cinema," the message says.