Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 8 missiles and over 80 drones

On the night of April 19, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles and 87 drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 33 enemy UAVs, and another 36 simulator drones were lost in the field.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles of different types, referring to:

three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

two “Onyx” anti-ship missiles;

three Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

The Russians launched aerial targets from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Air defense operated in the east, north, and south of the country.

The enemy attack affected the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries.

