The bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine on April 18.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among the dead Ukrainian soldiers are, in particular, soldiers from the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv directions, as well as from morgues on the territory of Russia.

The fallen defenders were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters and the Joint Center under SBU, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, etc. The repatriation measures were facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The headquarters thanked the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transported the fallen defenders to special institutions, organized the transfer of the deceased to law enforcement officers and forensic experts. Investigators will establish the identities of the deceased.

Ukraine last updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

