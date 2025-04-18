Ukrainian airline launches new regular flights to 13 European cities

Private Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines has officially launched new regular flights from Chisinau. The first planes have already departed for Paris and Lisbon.

This was reported by the Center for Transport Strategies, citing a press release from the carrier.

SkyUp Airlines is temporarily based in the capital of Moldova while Ukraineʼs airspace is closed. The companyʼs flight schedule currently includes regular flights from Chisinau to 13 European cities:

Paris;

Lisbon;

Nice;

Barcelona;

Alicante;

Palma de Mallorca;

Larnaca;

Athens;

Thessaloniki;

Heraklion;

Berlin;

Prague;

Stockholm.

In addition, the air carrier announced a flight program for the winter of 2025/2026 — there will be nine destinations.

By February 24, 2022, SkyUp had managed to transport 10 of its 11 aircraft to Europe. The last one from Boryspil was evacuated in April 2023 to the Romanian city of Iasi.

In May 2023, SkyUp opened a subsidiary airline in the EU. SkyUp MT was registered in Malta. It has already received the necessary certificates for flights.

