“SkyUp” evacuated its last plane from Ukraine

On the evening of April 4, the Ukrainian airline SkyUp evacuated its last plane from Kyiv Boryspil airport. As of the beginning of the Russian invasion, 10 of the companyʼs 11 aircraft were abroad.

This was reported by the expert of the Office of Reforms of the Cabinet of Ministers Maksym Hardus.

According to him, the pilots of the Boeing 737-800 SkyUp with registration UR-SQP turned on the planeʼs transmitter in the sky near Chernivtsi. Due to this, the aircraft was recorded by the Flightradar24 online radar.

The planeʼs transmitter provided information that it left Boryspil Airport for the Romanian city of Iasi, where it landed at 8:06 p.m.

The expert says that this flight demonstrates the integrity of "the main air gates of the country, as well as the functioning of air navigation systems and dispatching."

"So after the victory, it will be easier to resume air traffic!" he added.