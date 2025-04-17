Poll: Share of Americans who see Russia as an enemy has fallen to its lowest level since the invasion began

The share of Americans who consider Russia an enemy has fallen to its lowest level since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

These are the results of the survey provided by the Pew Research Center, with details published by The Washington Post.

The poll showed that the share of Americans who consider Russia an enemy fell to 50%, down from 61% in April 2024 and 70% in March 2022.

Overall, 38% of Americans now call Russia a competitor of the United States, while only 9% said it is a partner.

The softening of attitudes toward Russia was much sharper among Republican voters: 40% called Russia an enemy, compared to 58% last year and 69% in March 2022.

The 40% figure brings Republicansʼ attitude toward Russia closer to the level it was before its invasion of Ukraine. In January 2022, 39% of Republicans considered Russia an enemy.

In addition, fewer Americans now say the United States is responsible for helping Ukraine defend itself from Russian invasion, down from 50% after the November 2024 US presidential election. The drop is driven by Republicans’ declining support for Ukraine’s military efforts (from 36% to 23%).

The Pew Research Center poll of 3 605 American adults was conducted between March 24 and 30, immediately following the phone call between Trump and Putin. The overall sampling error is 1.9 percentage points, and the margin of error among Democrats and Republicans is 2.7 percentage points.

