WP: Military personnel were being awarded in Sumy during the Russian strike. Journalists spoke with a participant in the ceremony

Journalists from the American newspaper The Washington Post spoke with a Ukrainian serviceman who was attending an awards ceremony in Sumy when Russia attacked the city with ballistic missiles. The ceremony participants were not injured in the missile attack, but dozens of civilians who were near the site of the attack were killed.

The award ceremony took place in the basement of the Sumy State University building, Oleksandr told reporters. At the time of the strike, he and other servicemen, including his comrades from the 117th Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, were safe. At the same time, Oleksandrʼs wife was trying to help the soldierʼs six-year-old adopted daughter on the street, who had received a shrapnel wound to the lung. The child is now in intensive care.

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr and his wife care for their stepdaughter in intensive care. The child was injured during a Russian missile strike on Sumy on April 13. The Washington Post

Oleksandr blames the strike not only on the Russians, but also on the local authorities of Sumy. The military considers holding the awards ceremony in Sumy unnecessary and irresponsible. The city is located close to the border with Russia, does not have serious air defense and is regularly attacked. The awards ceremony itself could have been the Russiansʼ target for this strike.

Before coming to Sumy, Oleksandr fought in the Belgorod region of Russia. It was from there that he was summoned to Sumy for an award ceremony, which, he says, irritated him: "I donʼt need these medals and these papers. I want to kill all the Russian soldiers and return home to my civilian life."

He holds Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the military administration of Sumy region, “100% responsible” for the deaths and injuries of civilians. After the Russian strike on Sumy, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved his dismissal, but this still needs to be approved by the president.

Rescuers are clearing rubble in Sumy.

Alla Zubakiyeva, the mother of 13-year-old Mykhailo, who was injured during the attack, also speaks about the dissatisfaction with Ukrainian officials over the award ceremony:

“I’m not just angry at the Russians — I also hold the authorities responsible.” She welcomed the news of Artyukh’s imminent release: “And thank God.”