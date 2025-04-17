Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones

On the night of April 17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 75 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Air Defense Forces shot down 25 Russian drones. Another 30 drone simulators were lost in the field, meaning they did not reach their target.

The Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack. In particular, three people were killed in the Dnipro region, including one child, due to the Russian attack. Dozens of people were injured.

