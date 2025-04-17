Russians massively attacked Dnipro with drones — a child is among the dead

The Russian military massively shelled Dnipro with drones on the evening of April 16. Fires broke out in the city, three people were reported dead and dozens injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Agency Serhiy Lysak.

The occupiers struck the city at about 11 p.m. Currently, 30 people are known to have been injured, including five children. 16 patients remain under the supervision of doctors in medical facilities. One of them is in serious condition. Three people have died, including one child.

Telegram / ДСНС

As a result of the attack in Dnipro, about a dozen apartment buildings and the same number of private houses were damaged. The enemy damaged the building of an educational institution, a dormitory, and a gymnasium. A food enterprise, a post office, a printing house, an administrative building, shops, and almost 15 cars were also damaged, says Serhiy Lysak.

