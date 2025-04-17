General Staff: Russia lost another 1 230 of its soldiers over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, April 16, the Russian Federation lost another 1 230 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The defense forces destroyed 16 Russian tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, 88 operational-tactical drones, 170 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 937 000 soldiers.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 dead.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media had collected the names of over 90 000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed casualties was in Bashkortostan.

