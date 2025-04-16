The case of the former head of the Brovary DSA Maybozhenko, who hit 4 people at a crossing, was sent for a new trial

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has ordered a new hearing on the road accident case involving the former head of the Brovary District State Administration (DSA) Volodymyr Maybozhenko.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Previously, Maybozhenko was sentenced to a fine of 34,000 hryvnias and a three-year driving ban.

In addition, the court decided to return to Maybozhenko the Volvo car, which was kept in the towing yard during the consideration of the case.

Road accident in Brovary

The accident involving Maybozhenko occurred on the evening of April 26, 2024. He hit four people at a pedestrian crossing.

Maybozhenko drove through an intersection at a prohibited traffic light, drove onto the side of the road and hit pedestrians. A “Drager” breathalyzer test showed that the driver had a blood alcohol content of 2.31 ppm, compared to the permissible limit of 0.2 ppm.

On April 27, Maybozhenko was dismissed from his position as head of the Brovary District State Administration of the Kyiv region.

