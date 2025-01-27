The former head of the Brovary Regional State Administration was fined 34 thousand UAH for a traffic accident in which he hit four people

The Brovary District Court fined the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maybozhenko. In April 2024, he hit four people at a pedestrian crossing.

This is reported by Brovarymedia from the courtroom.

He was fined 34 000 UAH and disqualified from driving for three years. Maybozhenko will also pay 31,432 UAH for forensic examination costs and other court costs.

The Volvo car, which was kept in the towing yard during the proceedings, will be returned to Maybozhenko.

Road accident in Brovary

The accident involving Maybozhenko occurred on the evening of April 26, 2024. He hit four people at a pedestrian crossing.

Maybozhenko drove through an intersection at a prohibited traffic light, drove onto the side of the road and hit pedestrians. A Drager breathalyzer test showed that the driver had a blood alcohol content of 2.31 ppm, compared to the permissible limit of 0.2 ppm.

On April 27, Maybozhenko was dismissed from his position as head of the Brovary District State Administration of the Kyiv region.

