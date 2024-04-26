Volodymyr Maibozhenko, the head of Brovary District Military Administration, hit people at a pedestrian crossing. He will be released

On April 26, the head of the Brovarsk district military administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, shot down four people at a pedestrian crossing. Eyewitnesses say that the man was intoxicated. Drager showed 2.31 ppm with a permissible norm of 0.2 ppm.

After the incident, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration said that Maibozhenka would be released after that: "This is the only correct step after the terrible incident that happened in Brovary and as a result of which four people were injured, including three adults and one child. All the necessary assistance is provided to the victims."

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that this behavior of the official is unacceptable, so he calls on the law enforcement officers to give a proper legal assessment of this event as soon as possible.

"I insist on an objective, impartial investigation and fair punishment. I will keep the situation under personal control," added the head of administration.

What is known about Maibozhenko

In 2006-2010, Maibozhenko was the chairman of the Kyiv Regional Council, as well as the deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Headquarters of the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc, later he headed the Kyiv Regional Organization of the Motherland. In 2010, he was expelled from the party for activities in favor of the Party of Regions (schemes with electoral lists).

From 2011 to 2014, Maibozhenko was the director of the organizational and administrative department of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In September 2015, he headed the Kyiv regional organization of the UKROP political party. In November 2022, he was appointed head of the Brovary RDA.