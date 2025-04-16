Russians shot unarmed Ukrainian prisoner in the Donetsk region

Russians shot an unarmed captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on April 11, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at positions near the village of Rozdolne, Volnovakha district. During the assault, the invaders took them prisoner.

One of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot dead by representatives of the Russian army with an automatic weapon.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation under the article on committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

According to data as of December 2024, the Russianshave executed at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Of the 177 confirmed cases, 109 occurred in 2024. This is data as of December 2024.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, his office learns about most cases from videos from Ukrainian special services. At the same time, there are cases when information comes directly from Ukrainian military units. In addition, the Russians publish relevant videos on social networks.

The Ukrainian side informs the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN about cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Lubinets notes that the ICRC has never publicly or privately accused the Russians of murdering or torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. But official UN reports for 2024 first revealed data that the Russians were executing Ukrainian defenders.

