Denmark wants to send fighters to Ukraine for military exercises — Russia called them a legitimate target for attacks

The Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to Ukraine for training. This does not apply to the peacekeeping mission.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Major General Peter Boysen, in a comment to TV 2.

The exact number of soldiers who will be sent to Ukraine for training is currently unknown. However, it is already clear that they will arrive unarmed and will be stationed far from the front line — for example, in training centers in Lviv and in western Ukraine. The soldiers will represent different branches of the military.

It is planned that instructors and operational soldiers will undergo courses lasting one to two weeks, which should begin as soon as possible — probably this summer.

Major General Boysen emphasized that the military will not participate in combat operations, but will only gain modern military experience. Everything will take place at the invitation of the commander of the Ukrainian army.

Russian reaction

Russia has criticized the possibility of training Danish military personnel in Ukraine. The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen stated that "the sending of Danish military personnel to Ukraine, in particular to study combat experience, is drawing Denmark deeper into the conflict in Ukraine and provoking its further uncontrolled escalation". This is stated in a written comment by Ambassador Volodymyr Barbin for TV 2.

The Russian ambassador also stated that Denmarkʼs decision allegedly contradicts current attempts to achieve a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

He added that by doing so, Denmark is putting its military at risk and risking their lives, because, according to him, military facilities — including headquarters, training centers, and locations of military personnel — both on Ukrainian territory and on the front line are legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces.

