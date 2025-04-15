Defense forces struck a point of the Russian brigade that attacked Sumy on April 13

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian brigade in Kursk, which on April 13 fired missiles at the city of Sumy and killed 35 civilians.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army was hit, and a secondary detonation of ammunition was recorded there. The results of the strike are being clarified.

The operation was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine. They also damaged several other facilities in the Kursk region.

Russian attack on Sumy

The Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on the afternoon of April 13, killing 35 people and wounding 117. It was the second strike that caused the most casualties, with a large number of dead and wounded. Houses, the Human Rights Center premises, educational institutions, and shops were damaged in the city.

After that, MP Maryana Bezuhla claimed that the attack was carried out on a military formation without specifying which unit was involved.

Later, the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, stated that the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, organized the awarding ceremony for the 117th brigade of the TRO in Sumy on that day. Artyukh was allegedly warned not to line up, but he ignored the warning. Semenikhin claims that the Russian ballistic missile strike did not injure the servicemen because they were in the bomb shelter.

Semenikhin says that law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case to find out who initiated the formation of the military in the city centre 30 kilometres from the front line. According to him, the situation is personally controlled by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

Artyukh denied that he was the organizer of the event but emphasized that he was invited to it.