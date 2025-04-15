The State Register of Damages has added accounting for non-property damage — crimes against people

The State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed as a Result of Russian Aggression has been supplemented with the System for Recording Information on Non-Property Damage.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

First of all, it concerns deportations of Ukrainians, murders of civilians by Russians, and missing persons under special circumstances. The system will be integrated with other registers and databases and will be managed by the Ministry of Social Policy.

"We are consistently implementing the principle of ʼRussia will payʼ. We are forming an international compensation mechanism, within which the Register of Damages is already functioning," Shmyhal noted.

The Register has already opened nine categories for Ukrainians to submit applications. They want to open all 45 categories of the Register of Losses by the end of the year.