The State Register of Damages has added accounting for non-property damage — crimes against people

The State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed as a Result of Russian Aggression has been supplemented with the System for Recording Information on Non-Property Damage.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
First of all, it concerns deportations of Ukrainians, murders of civilians by Russians, and missing persons under special circumstances. The system will be integrated with other registers and databases and will be managed by the Ministry of Social Policy.
"We are consistently implementing the principle of ʼRussia will payʼ. We are forming an international compensation mechanism, within which the Register of Damages is already functioning," Shmyhal noted.
The Register has already opened nine categories for Ukrainians to submit applications. They want to open all 45 categories of the Register of Losses by the end of the year.
- The register of damaged and destroyed property was launched in Ukraine back in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have a report of the commission survey of damage from local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damages Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the state register.
- In addition, the International Register of Damages was launched in April 2024. It was created on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada.
- The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.
