I feel obliged. Gymnast Kovtun, who will change his sports citizenship to Croatian, commented on this decision

Gymnast Ilya Kovtun, who won a silver medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Olympics, explained why he decided to change his sports citizenship to Croatian. He feels a duty to the Croatians, because they accepted him and gave him everything he needed.

He said this in an interview with the Croatian publication Glas Slavonije.

"I feel a moral obligation to the people in Osijek, to Vladimir, Mr. Pipunich. They accepted me here, I practically lived with them — I slept, trained and ate in the Sokol gym. When I won the Olympic medal, I had the feeling that the local people were more happy than I was in my homeland," Ilya explained.

He says he is trying to understand why this happened. He says that people in Ukraine have much more important concerns now. At the same time, he noted that there is no one specific reason why he decided to change his sports citizenship — there were many and they accumulated gradually, the decision was influenced not only by the war.

Ilya Kovtun admitted that on the first day after announcing his change of citizenship, he was a little sad because of the negative comments on Instagram. Later, he decided to ignore it, because he considers such a reaction to be quite understandable in a war situation — people in Ukraine have more serious problems, live in constant stress and because of this have become more aggressive. At the same time, many people supported him. He noted that he understands both critics and those who took his side.

He says that his family supported his decision. He also said that his father and sister have been living in Poland for a long time, and his mother will soon move there too.

When exactly will Kovtun receive citizenship?

Kovtun, as well as his coach, have already submitted documents to the Croatian Ministry of Internal Affairs to obtain Croatian citizenship. Earlier, the coach of the Croatian national team said that the gymnast should receive it through an expedited procedure. However, problems may arise due to the objections of Ukraine, which "will definitely not release him voluntarily".

