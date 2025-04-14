Germany sets date for vote for new chancellor

The vote for the new Chancellor of Germany is scheduled for May 6. The Bundestag must fulfill an important prerequisite.

This is reported by the German media outlet Stern.

Parliament will vote on the candidacy of Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz, two and a half months after the Bundestag elections.

By this time, the political forces of the Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) must approve the coalition agreement.

The CSU leadership has already done so, the CDU will make a decision on April 28 at the party congress. And SPD representatives will vote on the 144-page document by April 29. A coalition agreement requires not only a majority vote, but also the participation of at least 20% of party members in a purely digital vote.