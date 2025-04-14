In Kyiv, boys were found who loudly turned on Russian music and mocked passersby. SBU is working with them

Kyiv police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified the young men who loudly turned on Russian music in Podil and ignored the remarks of passers-by and reminders of the tragedy in Sumy. They were charged with hooliganism and drinking alcohol.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers found out that three boys — two 17-year-olds and one 20-year-old — were listening to songs by Russian artists loudly near the Kontraktova Square metro station. And when they were made remarks, they turned up the volume and mocked people.

According to police, they explained their actions by saying they were drunk. They say their older friend bought the alcohol. Now, all three are being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The police have filed administrative cases against the violators under Articles 173 and 178. The parents of the violators will also be held accountable for failure to fulfill their obligations to raise their children.

In July 2023, the capital banned Russian-language cultural products in public places — this applies, in particular, to music.

