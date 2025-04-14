Russia launched 62 drones of various types over Ukraine overnight. Hereʼs where the air defenses were operating

On the night of April 14, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 40 Russian Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 11 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 62 drones into Ukraine — Shahed strike drones and simulators of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (Crimea).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the east and south of the country.

The Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions suffered from the enemy attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.