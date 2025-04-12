Norway will allocate €830 million for the training of the Ukrainian brigade

Norway, together with the Baltic countries — Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia — will train one brigade for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Oslo is allocating 10 billion Norwegian kroner (€830 million) for this.

This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Tore Sandvik has called for increased support for Ukraine, both politically, economically and militarily. His countryʼs assistance includes military equipment, ammunition, as well as contributions to the international arms industry and direct training for Ukrainian fighters.

The brigade will be equipped with various types of weapons so that it constitutes a complete land military combat unit. However, this is not about creating an entirely new brigade — it will be formed from existing smaller units.

Norway has also joined the Drone Coalition and signed a memorandum stating that it will join the Electronic Warfare Coalition.

Norway is increasing its military support to Ukraine by NOK 50 billion for 2025, to a total of NOK 72.5 billion (€6 billion). With this additional contribution, Norwayʼs total support to Ukraine in 2025 will be approximately €7 billion.