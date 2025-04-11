Germany will transfer new Iris-T air defense systems and missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius informed about new military assistance to Ukraine at a meeting in the “Ramstein” format. It includes Iris-T air defense systems and missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Germany will provide Ukraine with four more Iris-T ground defense systems with missiles, as well as 30 missiles for Patriot systems.

According to Pistorius, the meeting will also discuss Kyivʼs request to produce missiles under license in Ukraine.

The German minister was asked about plans to deploy European troops in Ukraine, to which he replied that he would "better not discuss such issues on the world stage" and would remain "moderate and purposeful".

"We will find a way to get where we need to go, but [until then] itʼs better for us to discuss this internally than publicly," he added.

Representatives of almost 50 countries gathered in Brussels on April 11 at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.