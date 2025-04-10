Zelensky informed about sanctions against Russian propagandists and the “shadow fleet”

Ukraine will impose new sanctions against Russian propagandists and the "shadow fleet" — President Volodymyr Zelensky has already given the relevant instructions.

He announced this in an evening address.

The President noted that there is an appropriate justification from the special services for introducing restrictions.

"These are strong packages — both regarding the shadow tanker fleet that Moscow uses to finance the war, and regarding the war propagandists — those who are actually trying to weaken our defense and help Russia, and also regarding some functionaries — these are names known to all Ukrainians, they had influence," the president said.

According to him, the preparation of relevant decrees is currently underway.

"We are also working to synchronize our sanctions packages with the decisions of partners, primarily in the European Union and other strong jurisdictions around the world," Zelensky added.

Ukrainian intelligence has collected files on 238 vessels and 31 captains that are part of the shadow fleet, with the help of which Russia and Iran circumvent oil sanctions and deliver sanctioned oil.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.