Ihe leader of Gagauzia was released under house arrest. She is suspected of facilitating the financing of a political party by Russia

A Chisinau court has decided to place the Bashkan of Gagauzia Evghenia Guțul under house arrest for 30 days.

This is reported by the Moldovan channel TV8.

Before the verdict was handed down, Hutsulʼs lawyer Sergiu Moraru stated that the prosecutorʼs request for detention was unfounded and that prosecutors had not presented evidence that would prove his clientʼs guilt.

According to the case materials, the governor of Gagauzia, together with Svitlana Popan, who worked as the secretary of the “Shor” party in 2019-2022, systematically imported money from Russia into Moldova.

According to the publication NewsMaker, Guțul is also accused of coordinating the work of the political force offices in such a way that "Shor" received money from an organized criminal group. In total, more than 42.5 million lei was received. The case was sent to court in April 2024. Both defendants plead not guilty.

Gagauziaʼs leader Evghenia Guțul, was elected to the position from the populist pro-Russian “Shor” party. She won thanks to the support of this political force, although she had not previously taken any part in public and political life.

Guțul has visited Russia several times. She is a member of the pro-Russian Moldovan opposition group "Victory", established in Moscow. In addition, the Bashkan of Gagauzia is under US sanctions.

In October 2024, Evghenia Guțul was also added to the European Union sanctions list for actions that destabilize Moldova.

