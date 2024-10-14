The EU imposed sanctions on the leader of Gagauzia for destabilizing Moldova

The EU Council adopted sanctions against five people and one organization responsible for actions destabilizing Moldova.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

Evghenia Guțul, the governor ("baskan") of Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial unit of Moldova, appeared on the new lists. It is responsible for promoting separatism in this region, tries to overthrow the constitutional order and creates a threat to the sovereignty and independence of Moldova, the EU Council claims.

"Moldova faces massive direct attempts by Russia to destabilize the country, as well as challenges arising from Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is a direct threat to a sovereign country, to its democratic life, to its path to the European Union. The EU will continue to provide all its support to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Moldova. Todayʼs lists are another contribution to Moldovaʼs stability," said EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell.

In addition to Guțul, her deputy and media relations adviser Mykhailo Vlah, deputy head of the regional foreign affairs department Yuriy Kuznetsov, and deputy president of the executive committee and member of the Gagauz Peopleʼs Assembly Ilya Uzun were sanctioned.

Sanctions were also imposed against the Russian non-governmental association "Eurasia", whose purpose is to promote Russiaʼs interests abroad, in particular in Moldova, as well as against its director and founder Nelly Parutenko.

Sanctions include freezing assets and prohibiting them from providing funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly. In addition, those subject to sanctions are prohibited from entering the European Union.

The latest sanctions were applied under a separate EU sanctions regime established in April 2023 aimed at punishing those involved in the destabilization of Moldova. Within this regime, sanctions have already been applied against 16 people and two companies.

The leader of Gagauzia, the most pro-Russian region of Moldova Evghenia Guțul was elected to the position from the populist pro-Russian party "Shor". She won thanks to the support of this political force, although before that she did not take any part in social and political life.

Gutul visited Russia several times. She is a member of the pro-Russian association of the Moldovan opposition "Peremoha", created in Moscow. In addition, the Bashkan of Gagauzia is under US sanctions.

