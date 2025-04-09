Farion murder: suspect Zinchenkoʼs arrest extended

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv extended the preventive measure for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who is suspected of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion.

This is reported by Suspilne.

One of Vyacheslav Zinchenkoʼs lawyers Ihor Sulima was not present at the hearing. Another lawyer Yuriy Nemirovsky arrived at the hearing.

Zinchenko said that his arrival was delayed because he was receiving medical care. Before the hearing, Yuriy Nemirovsky noted that his client was feeling unwell.

By court decision, Zinchenkoʼs preventive detention was extended until June 8. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 29.

The Murder of Iryna Farion

On July 19, 2024, former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, linguist Iryna Farion, was murdered in Lviv.

Almost a week later, on July 25, the suspect was detained in Dnipro. He turned out to be 18-year-old Vyacheslav Zinchenko.

Law enforcement officers found out that Zinchenko joined a group on a messenger in 2022 that spread ideas of violence, cruelty, and also promoted racial, national, and religious intolerance and discrimination. In 2024, he became a member of another group associated with a Russian neo-Nazi organization.

According to the investigation, while in these groups, the suspect allegedly developed a personal animosity towards Iryna Farion because of her active position in protecting the Ukrainian language and culture. Zinchenko is suspected of having developed the intention to commit murder because he believed that Farion was dividing national unity.

