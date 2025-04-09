China imposes 84% tariffs on the US goods. Trade war gains momentum

The US is currently imposing a 104% tariff on Chinese goods. There have been several waves of new restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump. China has since vowed to “fight to the end” — and is retaliating. Beijing initially imposed a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, but has now added an additional 50%.

The trade war between the US and China continues to gain momentum. Beijingʼs new restrictions will take effect on April 10. China also added six firms to its list of unreliable organizations and 12 American companies to its export control list.

China has raised tariffs on American goods to 84%. This is in response to similar tariffs from the United States .

What preceded

On April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

China has also been included in the list of countries on whose goods tariffs are imposed. The tariff on Chinese goods is 34%. That is, Beijing has become one of the main victims of Trumpʼs tariffs, because this is the third wave of tariffs that Washington has imposed on Beijing since Trumpʼs re-election. Each time the tariffs are added up. After the first three stages of the trade war, they reached 54%.

On April 8, the US reported that additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods had come into effect. That is, China has been subject to a 104% tariff since April 9. China has also imposed mirror tariffs on American goods.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.