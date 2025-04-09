Syrsky: Russians use almost half as much ammunition per day due to Ukraineʼs long-range strikes

Thanks to Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian arsenals, the Russians are using almost half as many artillery shells per day.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, in an interview with LB.ua.

Previously, the Russians could use 40 000 or more rounds of ammunition daily. After Ukraineʼs long-range strikes, this figure dropped sharply, hovering around 23 000. Now it has increased slightly, at 27-28 000.

The growth may be due to the supply of ammunition from North Korea or Iran, or perhaps to the increase in Russian production.

Long-range strikes on Russia are one of the main areas of work for the Ukrainian army, says Syrsky.

"We continue to expand in this direction, increasing the number, scale, and capabilities within the framework of deepstrike and have already exceeded 1 700 kilometers. Our brigades are also increasing the unmanned component. This project already covers dozens of brigades, thereby we are saving the lives of soldiers," says Syrsky.

In addition to drone production, there is also an increase in the production of ammunition. According to Syrsky, these are interrelated processes.