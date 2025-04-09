The Ministry of Defense plans to merge its two procurement agencies after the end of martial law

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to merge the State Logistics Operator (SLO) and the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) into one agency after the end of martial law.

This was reported by the director of DPA Arsen Zhumadilov during a conversation with journalists, reports the correspondent of Babel.

According to Zhumadilov, the Defense Forces should have a single procurement structure. Since the association will be based on the Public Procurement Agency, Zhumadilov will lead the updated agency.

“The merger of the two agencies will take place only after martial law is lifted. But the merger must be prepared already so that the reorganization commission can prepare all the necessary measures to merge the agencies as soon as the appropriate decision is made,” Zhumadilov said. The reorganization commission will also be headed by Zhumadilov.

The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted 1.5 million drones in two months. Since the beginning of the year, the Agency has made a total of 280 billion hryvnias in state commitments, and another 80 billion hryvnias were added to the DPA budget in March.

The Agency has now almost fully (approximately 90%) secured contracts to purchase the required amount of ammunition for the army per year.