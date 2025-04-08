Russia massively attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv with drones. There are casualties

On the evening of April 8, Russian troops massively attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv with drones.

In Dnipro, 14 victims are currently known, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak. They range in age from 18 to 87.

Half of the victims are hospitalized. One person remains in serious condition, the rest in moderate condition. People have cuts, shrapnel wounds, bruises, and traumatic brain injuries. Some needed help due to severe stress.

There were over 20 “strikes” in Kharkiv, 17 of them in the Osnovyanskyi district. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, two people were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov says that several districts of the city were affected by the Russian attack. In the Shevchenkivsky district, a Russian drone hit an open area, and in the Kyivsky district, the second floor and roof of an abandoned house caught fire. The drone also hit the ground in a private yard, damaging the roof, fence, and utility rooms.

Three drones fell in open terrain In the Industrialny district of Kharkiv, and fires broke out in the Osnovyansky District. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

