The educational app “Mriia” is now available to all schools. Hereʼs how it works

The educational app "Mriia" is now available to all Ukrainian schools. Another 2,000 educational institutions are expected to join this year.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

"Mriia" has a daily plan, journals, a grade constructor, achievement dynamics, chats, a library of personalized content “Mriia ID”, and much more.

That is, now students and parents donʼt need to think about where to find homework or be afraid of forgetting the lesson plan. And teachers spend less time on routine — journals, plans, papers. And more — on working with the child, development and motivation.

New features will soon appear in "Mriia":

For children, an internal currency will be added — dreams, which will be given for academic achievements. They can be exchanged for bonuses — movie tickets, master classes, VR quests;

The first functionality based on artificial intelligence will appear — an automatic test generator and a recommendation system for selecting educational video content in the application.

Parents will be able to choose clubs based on their childrenʼs interests in the application and enroll in them.

To connect a school to “Mriia”, you must submit an application on the website.

The educational application "Mriia" was presented by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on September 1, 2023. At that time, he said that the application will help children, parents, and teachers navigate the educational process more effectively and beyond, and will indicate in a timely manner what to pay attention to and what to devote more time to.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.