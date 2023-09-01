Zelensky presented the educational application “Mriia”. Hereʼs its main features

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the new educational digital application "Mriia" ["Dream"], which can be used by students, teachers and parents in Ukraine and abroad.

"The app will help millions of our people just as effectively as Diia." Ukrainian students, parents, teachers — everyone will be able to use the functions of "Mriia", noted the President.

The application will help the child, parents and teachers to more effectively navigate the educational process and beyond, will indicate in time what to pay attention to, what to devote more time to. It will contain a library of content that this child needs, information about educational programs, courses, video materials, extracurricular activities, Olympiads, clubs.

"Mriia" will also recommend what a particular child needs, based on his educational path, on his talents, on what can be defined as a dream already. It doesnʼt matter what age. It doesnʼt matter what geography. The main thing is for the child to succeed," noted Volodymyr Zelensky.

Thanks to the application, each child will have his own portfolio in education, where there will be information about his achievements and plans.

In the application, you can monitor the schedule of classes and extracurricular activities of the child.

In addition, in the application, the child can have an ID — a unique digital childʼs document, for greater protection and opportunities in the world of adults by analogy with "Diia".

"Mriia" will help parents know if their child is safe during air alarms. For this, one click in the application will be enough after the teacher has taken the children to the shelter.

The application will also allow parents to receive feedback from the teacher.

By the end of this year, it is planned to start the familiarization process with the pilot project "Mriia" in test schools, and next year, after the implementation of the "pilot version", the project is planned to be scaled to other educational institutions of Ukraine.