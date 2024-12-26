Half a million grades and 86 thousand homework assignments. The Ministry of Education told about testing the educational app “Mriya”

Pilot schools are completing their first semester in Mriya, an educational state ecosystem for students, parents, and teachers.

The results of the testing were reported by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Mriya" is a web portal and mobile application where users have a daily plan, a schedule builder, achievement dynamics, chats, a library of personalized content from leading educational platforms, "Mriya ID" and much more.

Already 40 pilot schools have spent the first semester with "Mriya", actively testing all the functionality of the application and web portal.

What teachers used most:

560 thousand marks were given, of which 3.6 thousand were made in pencil;

246 thousand times used calendar-thematic planning;

86 thousand homework assignments were given to male and female students.

What parents did most often in the app:

Childrenʼs learning outcomes were checked 120 thousand times;

83.8 thousand times they learned what their children were asked to do at home;

The content library was visited 15.5 thousand times.

What features of "Mriya" did schoolchildren like:

76.1 thousand times watched the homework assignments;

Lesson materials were viewed 31 thousand times;

They checked their grades 39 thousand times.

Most popular videos from the content library:

Assessment features and academic integrity;

Time management for busy parents: tips for planning a family schedule;

What will the human body look like in 100 years?

The Ministry of Education will continue to collect user feedback, conduct surveys and in-depth interviews to improve the product. The department added that many updates are being prepared for 2025.