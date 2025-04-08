Ukraine opens new border crossing point with Hungary

A new checkpoint "Velyka Palad — Nagygodosh" has been opened on the border with Hungary. It operates for automobile and passenger traffic.

This was announced by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The checkpoint is designed for the clearance of passenger cars up to 3.5 tons. It will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Checkpoint "Velyka Palad — Nagygodosh". Facebook / Міністерство розвитку громад, територій та інфраструктури України

The new checkpoint will be able to handle 200 cars and 600 pedestrians per day. It is expected that the "Great Palad" will increase the throughput capacity of the Ukrainian-Hungarian section of the border by 73 thousand cars and 220 thousand pedestrians per year.

There are 5 road crossing points with Hungary. The largest is Chop-Záhony, the only one designed for trucks over 7.5 tons carrying goods. By 2030, Ukraine wants to upgrade 29 crossing points and build 17 new ones.

