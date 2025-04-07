Norway will allocate over €400 million more for artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Norway has decided to allocate about €417 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government.

In particular, Norway is providing 4 billion kroner (€334 million) to a Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from around the world. Norway has allocated funds to the Czech initiative in 2024.

Another 1 billion crowns (about €83 million) are being provided for the European Peace Fund, through which the EU also finances military assistance to Ukraine — the contribution will also be used for artillery ammunition.

"We are currently strengthening cooperation with the EU on the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, in particular. Europe must take greater responsibility for supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

On the anniversary of the Russian invasion, on February 24, 2025, Støre announced that Norway would allocate €3.5 billion to help Ukraine. At the time, he said that €1 billion would go to humanitarian aid, €300 million to energy aid, and €4 million to financial guarantees. Støre added that another €300 million would go to investment in Ukrainian industry.

In March, he announced that Norway would more than double its aid to Ukraine — to almost €7.5 billion.

