Norway will more than double its aid to Ukraine in 2025

In 2025, Norway will more than double its aid to Ukraine — to almost €7.5 billion.

This was reported by the countryʼs Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

According to him, all parties in parliament have agreed on an additional 50 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately €4 billion) in aid for 2025.

“We have a big responsibility to make sure the money is well controlled and goes where it needs to go,” said Støre.

According to him, the money will go to priority areas for Ukraine.

"This is a significant contribution to peace and stability in Europe," he added.

The politician believes that this money will help Ukraine defend itself from Russia, as well as support the development of a peace plan that European countries are currently working on.

This year, Norway has already pledged €3.5 billion to help Ukraine, the prime minister said on February 24 at the “Support Ukraine” summit. At the time, he said that €1 billion would go to humanitarian aid, €300 million to energy aid, and €4 million to financial guarantees. Støre added that another €300 million would go to investments in Ukrainian industry.

