Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Derypaska worth 2 billion hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has allowed the nationalization of assets worth over 2 billion hryvnias of sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleh Derypaska.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This concerns almost 500 thousand tons of bauxite and alumina produced in Ukraine before Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022. The products were stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which previously belonged to Derypaska.

This product is a key component for aluminum production at Oleh Derypaskaʼs Russian plants “Rusal”. It belonged to the oligarch through a controlled company registered in one of the European Union countries. It is used to produce components for ballistic missiles, combat drones, and radar systems.

This company was the formal customer of the Mykolaiv plantʼs products for further re-export to Derypaskaʼs Russian enterprises. However, in early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered the deal and blocked the shipment of these raw materials.

Oligarch Oleh Derypaska is a member of Russian leader Vladimir Putinʼs inner circle. He manufactures products for Russiaʼs military-industrial complex. In particular, his factories produce components for “Iskander” ballistic missiles, combat drones, and radar systems.

Investigators in absentia informed Derypaska of suspicion, including for financing Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In addition, all of his factories in Ukraine were nationalized.

Oleh Derypaska controls or owns significant shares in the “Rusal” group of companies (one of the worldʼs largest aluminum producers), Basic Element, and En+ Group. He owns a military-industrial company that controls Russian armored vehicle manufacturing enterprises — which the Russian Armed Forces later used in the war against Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.