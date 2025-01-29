Court seizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth 2.1 billion hryvnias

The court has seized a large consignment of industrial products and raw materials owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, worth 2.11 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

This concerns almost 500 thousand tons of bauxite and alumina produced in Ukraine before Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022. The products were stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which previously belonged to Deripaska.

These products are the main component for aluminum production at Oleg Deripaskaʼs Russian plants Rusal. They belonged to the oligarch through a controlled commercial structure registered in one of the European Union countries.

This company was the formal customer of the Mykolaiv plantʼs products for further re-export to Deripaskaʼs Russian enterprises. However, in early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered the deal and blocked the shipment of these raw materials.

Oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He manufactures products for Russiaʼs military-industrial complex. In particular, his factories produce components for Iskander ballistic missiles, combat drones, and radar systems.

Investigators in absentia informed Deripaska of suspicion, including for financing Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine nationalized all of his factories.

Oleg Deripaska controls or owns significant shares in the Rusal group of companies (one of the worldʼs largest aluminum producers), Basic Element, and En+ Group. He owns a military-industrial company that controls Russian enterprises manufacturing armored vehicles — later used by the Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine.

