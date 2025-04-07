GUR: For the first time, Indian parts were discovered in Russian weapons

The Shahed electronic warfare (EW) protection system for Russian drones has almost completely eliminated dependence on American components.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

Intelligence has released information on nearly 200 new parts and components used in six types of Russian weapons.

Among them are the CRP antenna of the Russian Shahed, the North Korean KN-24 ballistic missile, the computer from the X-47 “Kinzhal” missile, as well as the Supercam S350, Gerbera, and Zala drones.

Only two American-made chips were found in the new CRP antennas for the Geran-2 drone. This indicates Russiaʼs efforts to reduce its dependence on components from countries that have imposed sanctions against it.

Earlier, GUR reported that new anti-jamming antennas with Chinese markings appeared in Shahed, which were deployed in 2025. In one of these antennas, out of 15 components, only two were manufactured by American companies Texas Instruments and Linear Technologies.

Most of the remaining parts are made in China. These are transceivers, generators, signal converters, and other microcircuits. For example, the main chip of the CRP antenna, which analyzes incoming signals and decides which ones to ignore, is made by the Chinese company Beijing Microelectronics Technology Institute (BMTI).

In addition, for the first time in a Russian weapon, an Indian-made component was found in the Shahed drone, a clock buffer from Aura Semiconductor. The manufacturers of two other components are currently unidentified, but they are likely of Chinese origin.

In total, the "Weapon Components" section on the War&Sanctions portal has already recorded 4,672 parts found in 164 samples of weapons that Russia used against Ukraine.

Earlier, a study of a Russian decoy drone showed that its flight controller module contains components manufactured by companies from China (Ebyte, Jiashan Jinchang Electron, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology), the United States (Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor, InvenSense), Switzerland (STMicroelectronics), and Taiwan (SONiX Technology).

