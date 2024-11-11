GUR: Russia is massively using fake drones — two of them fell in Moldova

Recently, Russia has been massively using fake drones to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense during airstrikes. Two of these fell in Moldova on November 10 — they were "parodies".

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR).

During October 2024, the Russian Federation launched more than 2 000 UAVs over Ukraine, half of which were decoys or false targets. "Parody" is one of the main decoy drones.

"Parody" has no fighting part. It is much smaller and cheaper than the Shahed, but thanks to the Lüneberg lens it mimics it in radar.

A study of the Russian "parody" showed that its flight controller module contains components manufactured by companies from China (Ebyte, Jiashan Jinchang Electron, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology), the United States (Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor, InvenSense), Switzerland (STMicroelectronics) and Taiwan ( SONiX Technology).

