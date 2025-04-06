The Air Defense Forces repelled a combined attack with missiles and drones — the Russian Federation launched from the air, land, and sea

On the night of April 6, the Air Defense Forces shot down 13 Russian missiles and 40 attack drones over Ukraine. Another 53 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field.

The Russian occupiers launched a combined strike with air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles and strike UAVs.

Radiotechnical troops detected 23 missiles of various types and 109 drones in the sky:

nine Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles (launched from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region of Russia);

eight “Kalibr” cruise missiles (launches from the Black Sea);

six “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk Oblast, Russia);

109 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones (launch areas – Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russia), Chauda (Crimea)).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Here are the confirmed downings:

six Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

six “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile;

40 Shahed attack UAVs.

The Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions were affected by the Russian massive attack.