Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — fires broke out, there are injuries

Early in the morning of April 6, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Three people were injured. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences in the Darnytsky, Obolonsky, and Solomyansky districts.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building at one address in Darnytsky district, and at another, a destroyed building, near which three parked cars caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

UPD: The body of a deceased man was found in Kyiv — he was almost about the epicenter of the explosion in Darnytsky district.

A fire broke out in a furniture shop at one address, then the flames spread to another warehouse building in the Obolonsky district. At another address, three floors of a 5-story business center were partially destroyed.

A fire broke out in an open area in the Solomyansky district. The facade of a warehouse building caught fire.

In total, 128 firefighters and 27 units of fire and rescue equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Before the ballistic attack, Kyiv was attacked by strike drones.

